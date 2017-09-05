Home
      Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat*

      Be the first to review this item

      Enjoy delicious meals and snacks from our largest, most powerful Airfryer.

       

      Twin TurboStar technology circulates high-powered hot air to cook as crispy as deep-fried with the least amount of fat**. Simply the healthiest way to fry.

      Avance Collection

      Airfryer XXL

      HD9654/91

      *Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

      **Fat content of chicken and pork compared to deep-fat frying and wok frying.

      • Our fastest, most powerful Airfryer
      • Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods
      • Fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries
      • Fry, bake, grill and roast
      • Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs
      • Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time
      • QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh cleans up in 90 secs
      • Airfryer XXL recipes included
      • Specification highlights

        • Included

          • Grill pan
          • Grill bottom

        • Product features

          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Digital touchscreen
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Keep warm function
          • Recipe book & App
          • Preset program
          • QuickClean basket
          • Advanced Rapid Heat

      • Specifications

      Philips NutriU app icon

      Be inspired with Philips NutriU App

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.
      IPL app, download on app store
      IPL app - download on Google play

      Manuals & Documentation

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Troubleshooting

      Search

