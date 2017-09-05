Twin TurboStar technology circulates high-powered hot air to cook as crispy as deep-fried with the least amount of fat**. Simply the healthiest way to fry.
Avance Collection
Airfryer XXL
HD9654/91
*Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
**Fat content of chicken and pork compared to deep-fat frying and wok frying.
Included
Product features
|Included
|
|Material of main body
|
|Color of control panel
|
|Grill pan
|
|LED Display
|
|Recipe booklet
|
|Patented Rapid Air
|
|Time control
|
|Temperature control
|
|Preset cooking function
|
|Cool wall exterior
|
|Integrated cord storage
|
|Dishwasher safe
|
|Automatic shut-off
|
|Cord storage
|
|Ready signal
|
|On/off switch
|
|Power-on light
|
|Product features
|
|Technology
|
|2-year worldwide guarantee
|
|Packaging
|
|User manual
|
|Power
|
|Programs
|
|Keep warm button
|
|Instant on/no pre-heat
|
|Pre-set button
|
|Save your cooking settings
|
|Interface
|
|Rapid Air technology
|
|Fat Removal technology
|
|Basket capacity
|
|Capacity basket
|
|Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
|
|Weight of product
|
|Color
|
