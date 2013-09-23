Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags
Ultimate protection for your breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilized for immediate use.
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Suggested retail price: $9.90
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Show {amount} more products Show less Ultimate protection for your breast milk 6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags Storage Pre-sterilized 25 bags Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal
Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk
Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal
Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene
Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag
Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge
Wide opening for easy filling and pouring
The wide and sturdy opening of the bag ensures easy filling and pouring of your breast milk
The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing
The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing, and the wide opening ensures easy filling and pouring of breast milk
Bags lay flat for easy storage
Bags lay flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge
This bag is made out BPA free material
This bag is made out BPA free material
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Capacity
Bag
6oz/180ml
Dimensions
Height
25,6
cm Width
9,9
cm
Design
Easy of use
Wide, sturdy opening Secure
Tamper evident seal Sturdy
Self standing bag Ultimate protection
Reinforced seams
Features
Leak proof
Secure, double zipper Material
Durable, dual layer bag Pre-sterilized
Yes
Country of origin
China
Yes
Material
BPA free*
Yes PET/PE
Yes
What is included
Bag
25
pcs
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