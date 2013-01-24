  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Lens cleaner

    SVC2330/10
    Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player
      Lens cleaner

      SVC2330/10

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Lens cleaner

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Lens cleaner

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      • CD/DVD
      • 2-brush system
      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Audio system check for correct setting

      The audio system check determines whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • CD-Audio
        • CD-ROM
        • DVD-ROM

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.2  cm
        Width
        15.7  cm
        Depth
        1.18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.082  kg
        Gross weight
        0.123  kg
        Tare weight
        0.041  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 56461 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        16.5  cm
        Width
        7.8  cm
        Height
        22.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.84  kg
        Nett weight
        0.492  kg
        Tare weight
        0.348  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57365 2

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        54.3  cm
        Width
        37.6  cm
        Height
        26.4  cm
        Nett weight
        5.904  kg
        Gross weight
        11  kg
        Tare weight
        5.096  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 57360 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        72

