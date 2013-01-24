Home
      Remove wrinkles easily with a garment steamer

      EasyTouch Plus
      Garment steamer

      De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with the power of steam. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.  
      GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
      steamplate
      Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate.
      styleboard
      Support accessory for crisp results
      Steam levels
      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics.
      Brush
      Fabric brush & pleat maker accessories included.**

      *Compared to the predecessor model GC506

      **Included only in GC518, GC524, GC527

      Philips shop price

      Why a garment steamer?

      An upright garment steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Garment steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.
      Cover more

      Cover more with every stroke for faster steaming

       

      The EasyTouch Plus has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.

      Using a steamer

      Extra support for crisp results

       

      The Support accessory provides a flat surface when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and Support accessory for convenient, effective vertical steaming.

      5 steam settings

      Choose from 5 steam settings

       

      Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.

      A variety of accessories

      A variety of accessories included

       

      The garment steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.

      Find the best garment steamer for you

      Steam&Go

      Steam&Go

      Steam&Go

      Philips shop price
      $99.00*
      Handheld garment steamer
      Compare with current
      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      Philips shop price
      $129.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare with current
      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      Philips shop price
      $199.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare with current
      ClearTouch Air

      ClearTouch Air

      ClearTouch Air

      Philips shop price
      $399.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare with current

      Power
      • 1000W
      • 1200W
      • 1500W
      • 100W

      Continuous steam
      • 20 g/min
      • 24 g/min
      • up to 30 g/min
      • 42 g/min

      Water tank
      • 60 ml, detachable
      • 60 ml, detachable
      • 200 ml, detachable
      • 1200 ml, detachable

      Steaming autonomy
      • 1 garment
      • 1 garment
      • 3 garment
      • -

      Steam plate
      • Plastic
      • SmartFlow Heated plate
      • SmartFlow Heated plate
      • SmartFlow Gold steam plate

      Special Technology
      • -
      • Horizantal & Vertical Steaming
      • Horizantal & Vertical Steaming
      • PureSteam technology
      • AirStretch Technology

      Accessories
      • Brush
      • Brush, Storage pouch
      • Brush, StyleMat support accessory
      • Garment hanger, Glove for extra protection, Pleat maker, ShoulderFit hanger
      Discover more powerful garment steamers

      Buy EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

      GC524 steamer

