The EasyTouch Plus has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.
*Compared to the predecessor model GC506
The Support accessory provides a flat surface when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and Support accessory for convenient, effective vertical steaming.
Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.
The garment steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.
