Chicken Fillet with Brie and cured Ham

Cut the chicken fillets into four equal pieces and slit them horizontally to 1 cm from the edge. Open the chicken fillets and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover each piece with a slice of Brie and some chives.
Close the chicken fillets and tightly wrap a slice of ham around them. Thinly coat the stuffed fillets with olive oil and put them in the basket.
Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 15 minutes. Roast the chicken fillets nicely brown and done. Delicious with mashed potatoes and stir-fried witloof chicory.
TIP
Replace the Brie by another cheese, such as Gouda, Cheddar or Gruyère.