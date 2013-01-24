Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and cut them into 2 cm thick cubes. Soak the cubes in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
Mix the curry powder and the oil in a bowl and coat the potato cubes in this mixture. Transfer the potato cubes to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer.
Set the timer to 15-18 minutes and fry the cubes until they are golden brown and done. Turn them every now and again.
In the meantime, puree the mango with the coriander, lime peel, and lime juice in a blender and add salt and pepper to taste.Serve the potato cubes with the salsa. Delicious with roasted chicken or steamed fish.