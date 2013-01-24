Home
    Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

    Side dish – 4 portions

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
    0-30 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Lactose-free
    Main courses
    Potatoes
    Airfryer
    Dairy-free
    Gluten-free

    Ingredients

    • 750 g waxy potatoes
    • 1 clove garlic, crushed
    • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
    • Sea salt

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and pat the tops of the slices dry with kitchen paper.
    • Mix the garlic, thyme and olive oil in a bowl and coat the potatoes in this mixture.
    • Transfer the potato slices to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown and done.
    • Put the fried potato slices on a warm platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with lamb chops or cutlets.
