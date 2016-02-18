Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Potatoes And Green Beans | Philips

  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Grilled pork tenderloin with potatoes and green beans

    Servings 2 persons
    Main courses
    0-30 minutes
    Airfryer
    Gluten-free
    Lactose-free
    Meat

    Ingredients

    • 2 pork tenderloins
    • 4 potatoes (mealy)
    • 400 green beans (frozen)
    • 6 slices bacon
    • 1 tablespoon oil

    Directions

    • Preheat the Airfryer to 200 degrees. Clean the potatoes, score a little cross with a small knife and put them in the Airfryer. Part-bake the potatoes for 15 minutes.
    • Meanwhile, prepare the green beans wrapped in bacon. Coat the pork tenderloin with some neutral oil, such as sunflower or Canola oil. Once the potatoes have been cooking for 15 minutes, add your pork tenderloin and cook for 5 minutes more. Remove the meat after 5 minutes, place the bean/bacon rolls in the basket and place the pork tenderloin back in, on top. Cook for another 7 minutes.
    • If you don't like the skin of the potato, carefully remove it. Lovely with a creamy pepper sauce. Since you made your entire meal in the Airfryer, you'll have enough time to make some...
