  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage Philips Avent storage system for easy storage Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent VIA Avent Refill Cups

      SCF616/10

      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $16.00

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      Refill cups for milk storage (no lids included)

      • 240ml
      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Store your baby's feed

      Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

      Take baby's feed to go

      Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

      Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

      The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        10  pcs

      • Functions

        Easy storage
        Store/freeze milk and food
        No leakage
        Yes
        Twist-on lid
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.