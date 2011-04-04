Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
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Show {amount} more products Show less Keep a close shave Change heads every 2 years for best results TripleTrack heads Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx) Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx) Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers
HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.
Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Reflex Action system
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Precision Cutting System
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
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Technical Specifications
Shaving heads
Shaving heads per packaging
3 Fits product types
HQ8140
HQ8142
HQ8150
HQ8160
HQ8170 C&C
HQ8174
HQ9100
HQ9140
HQ9160
HQ9170
HQ8141
HQ8155
HQ8172
HQ8173
HQ8200
HQ8240
HQ8241
HQ8250
HQ8253
HQ8260
HQ8261
HQ8270
HQ8290
HQ9161
HQ9190
HQ9199
PT920
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