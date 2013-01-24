Home
    3-in-1 vacuum cleaner

    Vacuum & mop in one stroke                                                                                 Removes up to 99.7% of bacteria on hard floors          

               

    3-in-1 cordless vacuum mop

     

     

      Vacuum & mop in one stroke

      Removes up to 99.7% of bacteria on hard floors

      3-in-1 cordless stick

      Fast cleaning
      SpeedPro Max

      Vacuum, mop & handheld
      PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1​

      Vacuum & handheld
      PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

      Vacuums and mops in one stroke

      Always at hand to quickly clean daily mess

      PowerCyclone Technology for high vacuum cleaning performance
      New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors
      Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners
      One-step empty dust bucket

      A cordless vacuum mop for all floors

      A faster way to deal with daily dirt, for wet or dry cleaning

      3 in 1
      mopping
      Mopping
      • Instant click on/off mopping system with magnetic water tank
      • Unique system controls the water release for optimal wetness throughout cleaning
      • Removes up to 99.7% of bacteria, thanks to unique mopping
      Handheld
      Detachable handheld vacuum cleaner
      • Easy to clean sofa, tables and corners

      3 layer filter technology


      Multi-layer filter technology captures >95% of particles such as hair, pollen and other allergens.

      The PowerCyclone technology maintains strong performance for longer


      PowerCyclone air fan rotates with speeds up to 300 KM/H to create high G-forces in the cyclone for powerful dust and air separation.

      on – off water tank
      On/off water tank for wet cleaning​.
      water tank – hard floors
      The water tank (0.2l) is enough to mop 50m2 of hard floors.
      water tank​
      You can use water only or add some detergent​.
      microfiber overlays
      Microfiber overlays remove dried stains. You can wash them in the washing machine​.
      cordless vacuum cleaner
      Cable free vacuuming, ​ up to 60 minutes​.
      bagless container
      The bagless container allows easy emptying.
      More PowerPro handstick vacuum cleaners

      PowerPro Aqua

      Cordless Vacuum + Mop + Handheld

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $399.00*
      FC6401_01
      Compare with current
      PowerPro Aqua

      Cordless Vacuum + Mop

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $599.00*
      FC6409_61
      Compare with current
      PowerPro Aqua

      Cordless Vacuum

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $499.00*
      FC6132_01
      Compare with current
      PowerPro Duo

      Cordless Vacuum + handheld

      PowerPro Duo

      Philips shop price
      $449.00*
      FC6172_01
      Compare with current

      Cyclone technology
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • PowerCyclone 4

      Functions
      • 3-in-1 combined
      • Vacuum
      • Mop and handheld
      • 2-in-1 combined vacuum and mop
      • Vacuum
      • 2-in-1 detachable hand-held and mop

      Nozzle
      • TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      • TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      • TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      • TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      Cordless- Battery type
      • Li ions / 18V
      • Li ions / 18V
      • Li ions / 25.2V
      • Li ions / 18V

      Run Time
      • 40 minutes / 5 hours
      • 40 minutes / 5 hours
      • 50 minutes / 5 hours
      • 40 minutes / 5 hours

      Dust capacity
      • 0.6 L
      • 0.6 L
      • 0.6 L
      • 0.6 L

      Filter
      • Washable permanent filter
      • Washable permanent filter
      • Washable permanent filter
      • Washable permanent filter

      Delivery scope
      • Crevice nozzle
      • Two washable microfiber pads (FC8063)
      • Two washable microfiber pads (FC8063)
      • -
      • -

      Watertank Capacity
      • 0.2 l / 50 sq.m
      • 0.2 l / 50 sq.m
      • -
      • -
      Vacuum Cleaner Accessories