    Fast cleaning results on all floors
    Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes    

     

      Fast cleaning results on all floors

      Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

      Fast cleaning
      Vacuum, mop & handheld
      Vacuum & handheld
      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance
      The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair
      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture
      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic
      PowerPro Duo Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Reviews

      A cordless bagless vacuum cleaner for all floors


      The TriActive Turbo motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      A handheld vacuum cleaner for sofa, chairs and corners

       

      Powerful lithium battery for up to 60 minutes run-time.*

       

       

      *Varies per model.

      3 layer filter technology


      Multi-layer filter technology captures >95% of particles such as hair, pollen and other allergens.

      The PowerCyclone technology maintains strong performance for longer


      PowerCyclone air fan rotates with speeds up to 300 KM/H to create high G-forces in the cyclone for powerful dust and air separation.

      PowerPro Aqua

      2-in-1 handstick

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $399.00*
      Stick vacuum cleaner
      Compare with current
      PowerPro Aqua

      2-in-1 handstick

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $599.00*
      Cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner
      Compare with current
      PowerPro Aqua

      2-in-1 handstick

      PowerPro Aqua

      Philips shop price
      $499.00*
      Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
      Compare with current

      Cyclone technology (Bagless)
      • Power Cyclone 4
      • Power Cyclone 4
      • Power Cyclone 4

      Functions
      • 2-in-1 detachable hand-held vacuum
      • 2-in-1 detachable hand-held vacuum
      • 2-in-1 detachable hand-held vacuum

      Nozzle
      • TriActive Turbo
      • TriActive Turbo
      • TriActive Turbo

      Cordless- Battery type
      • Li-Ion 25.2V
      • Li-Ion 25.2V
      • Li-Ion 25.2V

      Run Time
      • 60 min
      • 60 min
      • 60 min

      Dust capacity
      • 0.6 L
      • 0.6 L
      • 0.6 L

      Filter
      • 3 layers advanced filter
      • 3 layers advanced filter
      • 3 layers advanced filter

      Delivery scope
      • Mini turbo brush
      • Crevice tool
      • Crevice tool
      • Mini turbo brush
      • Crevice tool
      * Suggested retail price

