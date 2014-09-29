Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups
Store breast milk securely
Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options!
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Suggested retail price: $31.50
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Show {amount} more products Show less Store breast milk securely With leak proof lid Includes convenient adaptors 180ml/6oz 10 pcs For safe storage and transport
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track easy dates & contents
To track easily dates and contents.
An organized fridge & freezer
For an organized fridge and freezer.
Convenient adaptors included
For expressing and feeding.
One system- many options
Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.
For use in fridge and freezer
For maximum flexibility.
Easy to use and clean
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
To track easily dates and contents
For easy storage.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Weight and dimensions
Retail pack dimensions
158x194x80 mm
What is included
Adapter
2x 180ml/6oz storage cups
10
pcs Lids
10
pcs
Development stages
Stage
0+ months
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