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    • Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely

      Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups

      SCF618/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Store breast milk securely

      Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options!

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      Suggested retail price: $31.50

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      Store breast milk securely

      With leak proof lid

      • Includes convenient adaptors
      • 180ml/6oz
      • 10 pcs
      For safe storage and transport

      For safe storage and transport

      Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easily dates and contents.

      An organized fridge & freezer

      An organized fridge & freezer

      For an organized fridge and freezer.

      Convenient adaptors included

      Convenient adaptors included

      For expressing and feeding.

      One system- many options

      One system- many options

      Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For maximum flexibility.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

      To track easily dates and contents

      For easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Retail pack dimensions
        158x194x80 mm

      • What is included

        Adapter
        2x
        180ml/6oz storage cups
        10  pcs
        Lids
        10  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0+ months

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