2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ585/51
Longer lasting oil control
Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time
Click-on
Long lasting
Contour following
The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin
Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.
The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
vientduYOKOHA3ER
06/02/2018
日本
Verified buyer
フィリップス SmartClick ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット RQ585/51 着脱可能 オイルコントロールについて
手頃な価格で、シェーバーのアタッチメントとしての使い勝手がとてもよく、 重宝しております。 また水洗い後の乾燥のし易さ、 肌に触れた時の羽根や筆を当てたような柔らかい触れごごちがとてもよく、 肌質が潤いを帯びてきました。 手洗いよりも、手軽に朝の時間短縮に重宝する点、ブラシによる肌ケア後のシェービングが滑らかになる点などに購入してよかったと切に思います。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット
かっとし
07/02/2021
日本
Verified buyer
まあまあです。
髭剃りの記録になってしまう？のが残念です。使い勝手は良いです。毎晩お風呂で使っています。顔を洗うのがくせになります。
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット
Date of Use 2021-01-06
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット
Date of Use 2021-01-06
Anonymous123
07/08/2015
US
Weak and Broke Quickly
The idea and design for ease of use as an attachment is good. The actual performance and product not so good. Brush doesn't really change speeds, isn't noticeable and isn't that strong. Would be better if bristles were tougher, less soft. Cheaply made it seems and mine broke within a month, the base split open and falls apart cause the screws didn't hold it together. Great attempt but a separate face washer brush is recommended instead.
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/52 oil-control cleansing brush
This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/52 oil-control cleansing brush
Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371