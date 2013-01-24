Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    SmartClick

    oil-control cleansing brush pro

    RQ585/51
    • Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush pro

      RQ585/51

      Longer lasting oil control

      Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush pro

      Longer lasting oil control

      Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time See all benefits

      Longer lasting oil control

      Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush pro

      Longer lasting oil control

      Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      SmartClick

      SmartClick

      oil-control cleansing brush pro

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

        Longer lasting oil control

        contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

        • Click-on
        • Long lasting
        • Contour following
        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin

        SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

        SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

        Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

        The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

        Pivot Contour following maintains constant skin contact

        Constantly keeps the brush in close contact with your skin and reaches all uneven spots.

        Specification highlights

        • Cleaning

          Washable

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Finishing
          High gloss chrome ring

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Washable

        • SmartClick attachment

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
          • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
          • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
          • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
          • Arcitec (RQ10xx)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
            • Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us